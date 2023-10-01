Showpass Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Showpass kreću se od $60,683 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Дизајнер na nižem nivou do $72,421 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Showpass. Poslednja izmena: 9/19/2025

$160K

Кастомер Сервис
$63.7K
Продукт Дизајнер
$60.7K
Софтверски Инжењер
$72.4K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija prijavljena u Showpass je Софтверски Инжењер at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom naknadom od $72,421. Ovo uključuje osnovnu plaću kao i potencijalnu naknadu u dionicama i bonuse.
Medijan godišnje ukupne naknade prijavljene u Showpass je $63,665.

Drugi resursi