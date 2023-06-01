Direktorijum kompanija
Shopoff Realty Investments
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
Najbolji uvidi
  • Podelite nešto jedinstveno o Shopoff Realty Investments što može biti korisno drugima (npr. saveti za intervju, izbor timova, jedinstvena kultura, itd).
    • O nama

    Shopoff Realty Investments is a real estate investment company in Southern California that transforms underutilized, undervalued, or mismanaged real estate into more valuable assets. They focus on entitlement and repurposing of land, repositioning of commercial assets, and development. They use a multi-disciplined approach to uncover opportunities that others may not recognize. Shopoff pursues the highest and best use for all their properties, enhancing communities, fostering long-term partnerships, and producing event-driven appreciation. An investment in a Shopoff limited partnership involves a high degree of risk and is illiquid with an uncertain liquidity date. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC.

    http://shopoff.com
    Veb sajt
    1992
    Godina osnivanja
    126
    Broj zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

    Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

    Pretplatite se na verifikovane ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

    Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Shopoff Realty Investments

    Srodne kompanije

    • Roblox
    • Google
    • SoFi
    • Uber
    • Spotify
    • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

    Drugi resursi