Direktorijum kompanija
Shipwell
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Shipwell Plate

Plate Shipwell kreću se od $96,900 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Дизајнер na nižem nivou do $201,000 za Дата Сајенс Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Shipwell. Poslednja izmena: 9/19/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $115K

Backend softverski inženjer

Кастомер Саксес
$102K
Дата Сајенс Менаџер
$201K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Продукт Дизајнер
$96.9K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$161K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Shipwell je Дата Сајенс Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $201,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Shipwell je $115,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Shipwell

Srodne kompanije

  • Stripe
  • Square
  • PayPal
  • Apple
  • Lyft
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi