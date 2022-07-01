Direktorijum kompanija
Shinola
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Shinola Plate

Medijana plate Shinola je $49,572 za Prodaja . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Shinola. Poslednja izmena: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Prodaja
$49.6K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Shinola je Prodaja at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $49,572. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Shinola je $49,572.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Shinola

Srodne kompanije

  • Lyft
  • Dropbox
  • Snap
  • Uber
  • Google
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/shinola/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.