ShiftKey
ShiftKey Plate

Plate ShiftKey kreću se od $73,975 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Cybersecurity Analyst na nižem nivou do $176,000 za Продукт Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u ShiftKey. Poslednja izmena: 10/26/2025

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $115K
Продукт Дизајнер
Median $165K

UX dizajner

Продукт Менаџер
Median $176K

Cybersecurity Analyst
$74K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u ShiftKey je Продукт Менаџер sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $176,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u ShiftKey je $140,000.

