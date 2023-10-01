Semgrep Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Semgrep kreću se od $120,600 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Cybersecurity Analyst na nižem nivou do $180,000 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Semgrep. Poslednja izmena: 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Софтверски Инжењер
Median $180K
Регрутер
$163K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$121K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Semgrep je Софтверски Инжењер sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $180,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Semgrep je $163,072.

