Self Plate

Plate Self kreću se od $8,437 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Дата Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $752,555 za Продукт Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Self. Poslednja izmena: 10/25/2025

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $120K

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Рачуновођа
$9.4K
Административни Асистент
$103K

Бизнис Операције
$201K
Дата Аналитичар
$8.4K
Хардверски Инжењер
$121K
Information Technologist (IT)
$73.7K
Менаџмент Консултант
$71.4K
Маркетинг
$106K
Продукт Дизајнер
$100K
Продукт Менаџер
$753K
Пројект Менаџер
$131K
Продаја
$23.2K
Технички Програм Менаџер
$249K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Self je Продукт Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $752,555. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Self je $104,849.

