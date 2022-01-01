Direktorijum kompanija
Scholastic
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Scholastic Plate

Plate Scholastic kreću se od $88,000 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Poslovni Analitičar na nižem nivou do $155,000 za Softverski Inženjer na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Scholastic. Poslednja izmena: 11/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $155K
Poslovni Analitičar
Median $88K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$126K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

88 23
88 23
Menadžer Proizvoda
$89.2K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Scholastic je Softverski Inženjer sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $155,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Scholastic je $107,413.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Scholastic

Srodne kompanije

  • thredUP
  • RE/MAX
  • Ticketmaster
  • Carvana
  • CoStar Group
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi