Savvas Learning Plate

Plate Savvas Learning kreću se od $89,760 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Kopajrajter na nižem nivou do $156,215 za Prodaja na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Savvas Learning. Poslednja izmena: 11/15/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $95K

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Kopajrajter
$89.8K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $131K

Prodaja
$156K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Savvas Learning je Prodaja at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $156,215. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Savvas Learning je $113,050.

