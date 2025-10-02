Direktorijum kompanija
Sandia National Labs
  Plate
  Технички Програм Менаџер

  Све Технички Програм Менаџер plate

  Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area

Sandia National Labs Технички Програм Менаџер Plate u Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area

Технички Програм Менаџер kompenzacija in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area u Sandia National Labs iznosi $205K po year za Distinguished Member of Technical Staff. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area iznosi $200K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Sandia National Labs. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/2/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$205K
$193K
$0
$12K
$160K

Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Sandia National Labs?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Технички Програм Менаџер poziciju u Sandia National Labs in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area iznosi $209,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Sandia National Labs za Технички Програм Менаџер poziciju in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area je $200,000.

