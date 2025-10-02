Технички Програм Менаџер kompenzacija in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area u Sandia National Labs iznosi $205K po year za Distinguished Member of Technical Staff. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in Albuquerque-Santa Fe Area iznosi $200K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Sandia National Labs. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/2/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Principal Member of Technical Staff
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Distinguished Member of Technical Staff
$205K
$193K
$0
$12K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
