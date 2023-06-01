Каталог Компанија
Safety Center
Радите овде? Затражите своју компанију
Главни увиди
  • Допринесите нечим јединственим о Safety Center што би могло бити корисно другима (нпр. савети за интервју, избор тимова, јединствена култура, итд.).
    • О нама

    Safety Center Incorporated, formerly known as Sacramento Safety Council, is a 501(c)(3) community benefit organization founded in 1934 to reduce injuries and save lives by providing safety education and training programs for all ages. Their programs include Safetyville USA for children, driving simulators and alcohol & drug education for teens, California Motorcyclist Safety Program, workplace safety training, court-referred DUI programs, and senior defensive driving program. They aim to empower positive behavior change and help people live safe, healthy, and productive lives.

    https://safetycenter.org
    Веб-сајт
    1934
    Година оснивања
    126
    Број запослених
    $10M-$50M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Добијте верификоване плате у своје сандуче

    Претплатите се на верификоване понуде.Добићете детаљну разградњу података о компензацијама путем е-поште. Сазнајте више

    Овај сајт је заштићен реCAPTCHA и Google-овом Политиком приватности и Условима коришћења услуге примењују се.

    Издвојени послови

      Нису пронађени истакнути послови за Safety Center

    Повезане компаније

    • Lyft
    • SoFi
    • Tesla
    • Apple
    • Snap
    • Погледајте све компаније ➜

    Остали ресурси