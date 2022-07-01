Direktorijum kompanija
Ridgeline Plate

Plate Ridgeline kreću se od $93,465 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Dizajner Proizvoda na nižem nivou do $241,200 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Ridgeline. Poslednja izmena: 11/29/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $164K

Backend softverski inženjer

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Korisnička Podrška
$206K
Ljudski Resursi
$123K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Dizajner Proizvoda
$93.5K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$141K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
$169K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$241K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Ridgeline je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $241,200. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Ridgeline je $164,000.

