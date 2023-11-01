Direktorijum kompanija
RIB Software Plate

Plate RIB Software kreću se od $71,271 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $179,476 za Poslovni Razvoj na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u RIB Software. Poslednja izmena: 11/29/2025

Poslovni Analitičar
$105K
Poslovni Razvoj
$179K
Marketing
$109K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Softverski Inženjer
$71.3K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u RIB Software je Poslovni Razvoj at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $179,476. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u RIB Software je $106,777.

