Rhode Island Historical Society
    O nama

    The Rhode Island Historical Society is a membership organization founded in 1822. They collect, preserve, and share Rhode Island's history through their extensive collections, including objects, manuscripts, books, photographs, and maps. They own and maintain historic landmarks such as the John Brown House and the Aldrich House. They also operate the Mary Elizabeth Robinson Research Center and the Museum of Work and Culture. The Society offers educational programs, teacher training, exhibits, concerts, and community activities.

    rihs.org
    Veb sajt
    1822
    Godina osnivanja
    31
    Broj zaposlenih
    $1M-$10M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

