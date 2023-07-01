Direktorijum kompanija
    • O nama

    Regen Network Development PBC is a blockchain software development company that powers the Regen Network blockchain protocol. They are the core software developer of Regen Ledger and recently launched Regen Marketplace, a peer-to-peer application for buying and selling carbon credits and ecological assets. They also maintain the Regen Registry program, a blockchain credit registry system. The Regen Network blockchain community consists of validators, wallet holders, and projects building on Regen Ledger. They aim to revolutionize the process of designing, tokenizing, and purchasing carbon credits for climate impact.

    regen.network
    Veb sajt
    2017
    Godina osnivanja
    31
    Broj zaposlenih
    $1M-$10M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

