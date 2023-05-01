Direktorijum kompanija
QVC Plate

Plate QVC kreću se od $15,217 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Korisnička Podrška na nižem nivou do $101,000 za Softverski Inženjer na višem nivou.

Softverski Inženjer
Median $101K
Poslovni Analitičar
$83.6K
Korisnička Podrška
$15.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analitičar Podataka
$62.6K
Finansijski Analitičar
$40.2K
IT Tehnolog
$46.9K
Rekruter
$24.1K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$87K
UX Istraživač
$84.6K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u QVC je Softverski Inženjer sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $101,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u QVC je $62,616.

