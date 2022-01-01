Direktorijum kompanija
Prudential Financial Plate

Plate Prudential Financial kreću se od $37,332 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Prodaja na nižem nivou do $241,200 za Marketing Operacije na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Prudential Financial. Poslednja izmena: 11/28/2025

Softverski Inženjer
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Backend softverski inženjer

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Kvantitativni programer

Naučnik Podataka
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Aktuar
Median $145K

Finansijski Analitičar
Median $80K
Poslovni Analitičar
Median $100K
Marketing
Median $165K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $178K
Menadžer Projekta
Median $130K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $210K
Poslovni Razvoj
$110K
Analitičar Podataka
$101K
Menadžer Nauke o Podacima
$161K
Ljudski Resursi
$118K
IT Tehnolog
$177K
Investicioni Bankar
$226K
Pravni
$166K
Marketing Operacije
$241K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $132K
Rekruter
Median $122K
Prodaja
$37.3K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
$104K
Arhitekta Rešenja
$117K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$199K
Venture Kapitalista
$109K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Prudential Financial je Marketing Operacije at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $241,200. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Prudential Financial je $131,417.

