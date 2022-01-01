Direktorijum kompanija
Progressive
Progressive Plate

Plate Progressive kreću se od $43,215 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Prodaja na nižem nivou do $206,000 za Naučnik Podataka na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Progressive. Poslednja izmena: 11/28/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Analitičar Podataka
Median $80K
Naučnik Podataka
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
IT Tehnolog
Median $140K
Poslovni Analitičar
Median $100K
Likvidator Šteta
$69.3K
Korisnička Podrška
Median $54.5K
Marketing
$167K
Prodaja
$43.2K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$138K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Progressive je Naučnik Podataka at the Lead Data Scientist level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $206,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Progressive je $120,363.

