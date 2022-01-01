Presto Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Presto kreću se od $49,062 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Menadžer Proizvoda na nižem nivou do $199,000 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Presto. Poslednja izmena: 11/24/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $153K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$49.1K
Rekruter
$59.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$199K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Presto je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $199,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Presto je $106,350.

