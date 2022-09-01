Direktorijum kompanija
Precision Castparts
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
Najbolji uvidi
  • Podelite nešto jedinstveno o Precision Castparts što može biti korisno drugima (npr. saveti za intervju, izbor timova, jedinstvena kultura, itd).
    • O nama

    Precision Castparts Corp. is the market leader in manufacturing large, complex structural investment castings, airfoil castings, forged components, aerostructures and highly engineered, critical fasteners for aerospace applications.

    http://www.precast.com
    Veb sajt
    1953
    Godina osnivanja
    1,500
    Broj zaposlenih
    $1B-$10B
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

    Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

    Pretplatite se na verifikovane ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

    Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Precision Castparts

    Srodne kompanije

    • Microsoft
    • Google
    • Stripe
    • Airbnb
    • Databricks
    • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

    Drugi resursi