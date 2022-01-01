Direktorijum kompanija
Praetorian
Praetorian Plate

Plate Praetorian kreću se od $122,000 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Сајберсекјурити Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $175,000 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Praetorian. Poslednja izmena: 9/17/2025

$160K

Сајберсекјурити Аналитичар
Median $122K
Софтверски Инжењер
Median $175K
Људски Ресурси
$129K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Praetorian je Софтверски Инжењер sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $175,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Praetorian je $129,350.

