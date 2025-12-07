Direktorijum kompanija
Potters Industries Arhitekta Rešenja Plate

Prosečna Arhitekta Rešenja ukupna kompenzacija in Hong Kong (SAR) u Potters Industries kreće se od HK$450K do HK$629K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Potters Industries. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/7/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$62.4K - $75.6K
Hong Kong (SAR)
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$57.6K$62.4K$75.6K$80.4K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Potrebno nam je samo 3 još Arhitekta Rešenja prijavas u Potters Industries da otključamo!

Pozovite svoje prijatelje i zajednicu da anonimno dodaju plate za manje od 60 sekundi. Više podataka znači bolje uvide za tražioce posla poput vas i našu zajednicu!

Koji su karijerni nivoi u Potters Industries?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Arhitekta Rešenja poziciju u Potters Industries in Hong Kong (SAR) iznosi HK$628,716 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Potters Industries za Arhitekta Rešenja poziciju in Hong Kong (SAR) je HK$449,857.

Drugi resursi

