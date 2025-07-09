Direktorijum kompanija
Pluxee
Pluxee Plate

Plate Pluxee kreću se od $16,108 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $158,426 za Menadžer Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Pluxee. Poslednja izmena: 11/29/2025

Poslovne Operacije
$39.8K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$158K
Softverski Inženjer
$16.1K

Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Pluxee je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $158,426. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Pluxee je $39,781.

