Plusgrade Plate

Plate Plusgrade kreću se od $54,223 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za IT Tehnolog na nižem nivou do $94,020 za Softverski Inženjer na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Plusgrade. Poslednja izmena: 11/29/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $94K

Backend softverski inženjer

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

IT Tehnolog
$54.2K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$63K

Menadžer Proizvoda
$81.6K
Rekruter
$65.3K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Plusgrade je Softverski Inženjer sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $94,020. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Plusgrade je $65,325.

