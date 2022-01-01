Plus500 Plate

Plate Plus500 kreću se od $48,847 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Finansijski Analitičar na nižem nivou do $375,320 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Plus500. Poslednja izmena: 11/29/2025
