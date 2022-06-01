Direktorijum kompanija
Plug Power
Plate Plug Power kreću se od $52,260 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Poslovni Analitičar na nižem nivou do $233,825 za Menadžer Projekta na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Plug Power. Poslednja izmena: 11/28/2025

Mašinski Inženjer
Median $87K
Poslovni Analitičar
$52.3K
Analitičar Podataka
$90.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Menadžer Projekta
$234K
Softverski Inženjer
$86.5K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Plug Power je Menadžer Projekta at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $233,825. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Plug Power je $87,000.

