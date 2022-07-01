Direktorijum kompanija
Plexure Plate

Plate Plexure kreću se od $73,410 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $123,469 za Arhitekta Rešenja na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Plexure. Poslednja izmena: 11/28/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $73.4K

Backend softverski inženjer

Arhitekta Rešenja
$123K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Plexure je Arhitekta Rešenja at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $123,469. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Plexure je $98,439.

Drugi resursi

