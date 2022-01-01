Direktorijum kompanija
Playtech
Playtech Plate

Plate Playtech kreću se od $16,444 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Кастомер Сервис na nižem nivou do $180,900 za Солушн Архитекта na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Playtech. Poslednja izmena: 9/14/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $59.8K

Backend softverski inženjer

Бизнис Аналитичар
$63.3K
Кастомер Сервис
$16.4K

Дата Сајентист
$44.4K
Људски Ресурси
$71.3K
Продукт Дизајн Менаџер
$61.1K
Продукт Менаџер
$36.1K
Пројект Менаџер
$48.6K
Регрутер
$30.7K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$75.4K
Солушн Архитекта
$181K
Технички Програм Менаџер
$37.9K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Playtech je Солушн Архитекта at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $180,900. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Playtech je $54,201.

