Philip Morris International Plate

Plate Philip Morris International kreću se od $13,750 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Računovođa na nižem nivou do $475,124 za Poslovne Operacije na višem nivou.

Softverski Inženjer
Median $70K
Računovođa
$13.8K
Poslovne Operacije
$475K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Poslovni Analitičar
$38.9K
Poslovni Razvoj
$206K
Operacije Korisničke Podrške
$23.3K
Analitičar Podataka
$47.6K
Menadžer Nauke o Podacima
$267K
Finansijski Analitičar
$21.1K
IT Tehnolog
$26.2K
Marketing
$23.2K
Marketing Operacije
$82.3K
Mašinski Inženjer
$47.1K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$60.3K
Menadžer Projekta
$51.6K
Upravnik Nekretnina
$120K
Rekruter
$92.4K
Prodaja
$49.1K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$124K
Arhitekta Rešenja
$110K
UX Istraživač
$142K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Philip Morris International je Poslovne Operacije at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $475,124. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Philip Morris International je $60,300.

