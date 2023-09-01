Direktorijum kompanija
Performics
Performics Plate

Plate Performics kreću se od $6,848 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Маркетинг in India na nižem nivou do $122,113 za Пројект Менаџер in United States na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Performics. Poslednja izmena: 10/17/2025

Бизнис Аналитичар
$76.5K
Маркетинг
$6.8K
Маркетинг Операције
$85.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

62 25
62 25
Пројект Менаџер
$122K
Продаја
$30.7K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Performics je Пројект Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $122,113. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Performics je $76,500.

