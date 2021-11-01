Peapod Digital Labs Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Peapod Digital Labs kreću se od $89,550 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Бизнис Девелопмент na nižem nivou do $233,750 za Продукт Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Peapod Digital Labs. Poslednja izmena: 8/26/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $132K
Продукт Менаџер
Median $234K
Продукт Дизајнер
Median $140K

Бизнис Девелопмент
$89.6K
Дата Сајентист
$138K
Маркетинг Операције
$130K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$162K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Peapod Digital Labs je Продукт Менаџер sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $233,750. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Peapod Digital Labs je $138,067.

