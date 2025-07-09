PCCW Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate PCCW kreću se od $28,900 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Information Technologist (IT) na nižem nivou do $107,535 za Солушн Архитекта na višem nivou.

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $67.2K

Backend softverski inženjer

Бизнис Аналитичар
$62K
Information Technologist (IT)
$28.9K

Солушн Архитекта
$108K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u PCCW je Солушн Архитекта at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $107,535. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u PCCW je $64,604.

