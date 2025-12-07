Direktorijum kompanija
Pagaya
  • Plate
  • Menadžer Proizvoda

  • Sve Menadžer Proizvoda plate

Pagaya Menadžer Proizvoda Plate

Medijana Menadžer Proizvoda kompenzacionog paketa in Israel u Pagaya iznosi ₪420K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Pagaya. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/7/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Pagaya
Product Manager
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Ukupno godišnje
$125K
Nivo
-
Osnovna plata
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
3 Godine
Godine iskustva
3 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Pagaya?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Plate za praksu

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju u Pagaya in Israel iznosi ₪558,408 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Pagaya za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju in Israel je ₪419,662.

Drugi resursi

