Direktorijum kompanija
OTTO
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

OTTO Plate

Plate OTTO kreću se od $52,290 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Дата Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $89,919 za Дата Сајентист na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u OTTO. Poslednja izmena: 9/11/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $83.5K

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Дата Сајентист
Median $89.9K
Дата Аналитичар
$52.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u OTTO je Дата Сајентист sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $89,919. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u OTTO je $83,510.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za OTTO

Srodne kompanije

  • John Hancock
  • Bosch Global
  • Celonis
  • Snow Software
  • Veeam Software
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi