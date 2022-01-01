OneTrust Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate OneTrust kreću se od $11,914 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Rekruter na nižem nivou do $323,000 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u OneTrust. Poslednja izmena: 11/28/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $190K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $323K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $100K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Računovođa
$69.7K
Korporativni Razvoj
$232K
Korisnička Podrška
$117K
Uspeh Korisnika
$62.5K
IT Tehnolog
$72.9K
Konsultant za Upravljanje
$63.2K
Marketing
$224K
Marketing Operacije
$90.5K
Menadžer Projekta
Median $135K
Rekruter
$11.9K
Prodaja
$159K
Inženjer Prodaje
$121K
Tehnički Menadžer Računa
$97.5K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$112K
Venture Kapitalista
$62.3K
Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
Options

U kompaniji OneTrust, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u OneTrust je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $323,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u OneTrust je $106,218.

