OneSignal Plate

Plate OneSignal kreću se od $164,127 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Dizajner Proizvoda na nižem nivou do $190,000 za Softverski Inženjer na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u OneSignal. Poslednja izmena: 11/28/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $190K
Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $180K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$164K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u OneSignal je Softverski Inženjer sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $190,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u OneSignal je $180,000.

