onepoint Plate

Plate onepoint kreću se od $25,099 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Naučnik Podataka na nižem nivou do $51,761 za Menadžer Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u onepoint. Poslednja izmena: 11/28/2025

+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $47.6K

Backend softverski inženjer

Naučnik Podataka
$25.1K
Konsultant za Upravljanje
$48.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Menadžer Proizvoda
$51.8K
Prodaja
$50.3K
Arhitekta Rešenja
$47.7K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u onepoint je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $51,761. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u onepoint je $47,982.

