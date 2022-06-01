Direktorijum kompanija
OneMain Financial
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

OneMain Financial Plate

Plate OneMain Financial kreću se od $80,400 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Бизнис Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $211,050 za Финансијски Аналитичар na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u OneMain Financial. Poslednja izmena: 9/11/2025

$160K

Budite Plaćeni, Ne Iskorišćeni

Pregovarali smo o hiljadama ponuda i redovno postižemo povećanja od 30.000+ dolara (ponekad i 300.000+ dolara). Neka vam se plata pregovara ili vaš rezime pregleda od strane pravih stručnjaka - regrutara koji se time bave svakodnevno.

Продукт Менаџер
Median $127K
Дата Сајентист
Median $150K
Софтверски Инжењер
Median $86.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
Бизнис Аналитичар
$80.4K
Корпорејт Девелопмент
$101K
Дата Аналитичар
$85.4K
Финансијски Аналитичар
$211K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

OneMain Financial में रिपोर्ट की गई सबसे अधिक भुगतान वाली भूमिका Финансијски Аналитичар at the Common Range Average level है जिसका वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $211,050 है। इसमें बेस सैलरी के साथ-साथ संभावित स्टॉक मुआवजा और बोनस शामिल है।
OneMain Financial में रिपोर्ट किया गया मीडियन वार्षिक कुल मुआवजा $100,500 है।

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za OneMain Financial

Srodne kompanije

  • Nelnet
  • Rocket Mortgage
  • Citi
  • loanDepot
  • Navient
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi