OneMagnify Plate

Plate OneMagnify kreću se od $69,650 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Analitičar Podataka na nižem nivou do $115,000 za Naučnik Podataka na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u OneMagnify. Poslednja izmena: 11/28/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
