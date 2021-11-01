Direktorijum kompanija
NOV Plate

Plate NOV kreću se od $50,250 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Кастомер Сервис Операције na nižem nivou do $208,035 za Дата Сајенс Менаџер na višem nivou.

Дата Сајентист
Median $82.5K
Софтверски Инжењер
Median $94.5K
Солушн Архитекта
Median $149K

Бизнис Девелопмент
$191K
Кастомер Сервис Операције
$50.3K
Дата Сајенс Менаџер
$208K
Продукт Дизајнер
$109K
Продукт Менаџер
$136K
Пројект Менаџер
$96.9K
Сејлс Инжењер
$122K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$51K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u NOV je Дата Сајенс Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $208,035. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u NOV je $109,450.

