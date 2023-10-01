Direktorijum kompanija
NOS Plate

Plate NOS kreću se od $23,736 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Дата Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $58,309 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u NOS. Poslednja izmena: 10/23/2025

Дата Аналитичар
$23.7K
Продукт Менаџер
$49.3K
Пројект Менаџер
$28.2K

Сејлс Инжењер
$30.5K
Софтверски Инжењер
$58.3K
Солушн Архитекта
$55.8K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u NOS je Софтверски Инжењер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $58,309. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u NOS je $39,899.

