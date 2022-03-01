Direktorijum kompanija
Northwestern University
Northwestern University Plate

Plate Northwestern University kreću se od $32,401 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Кастомер Сервис Операције na nižem nivou do $502,500 za Лекар na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Northwestern University. Poslednja izmena: 9/9/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $80K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Naučni istraživač

Дата Сајентист
Median $62K
Машински Инжењер
Median $40K

Кастомер Сервис
Median $33.3K
Инжењер за Материјале
Median $45K
Пројект Менаџер
Median $80K
Биомедицински Инжењер
$58.1K
Бизнис Аналитичар
$101K
Бизнис Девелопмент
$83.7K
Кастомер Сервис Операције
$32.4K
Дата Аналитичар
$74.4K
Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
$85.6K
Лекар
$503K
Продукт Менаџер
$89.6K
УИкс Ресерчер
$140K
ЧПП

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Northwestern University jest Лекар at the Common Range Average level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $502,500. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Northwestern University wynosi $80,000.

