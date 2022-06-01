Direktorijum kompanija
Nintex
Nintex Plate

Plate Nintex kreću se od $52,380 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva in Malaysia na nižem nivou do $199,000 za Marketing in United States na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Nintex. Poslednja izmena: 11/24/2025

Korisnička Podrška
$117K
Analitičar Podataka
$54K
IT Tehnolog
$69.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Marketing
$199K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$177K
Softverski Inženjer
$86.3K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$52.4K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Nintex je Marketing at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $199,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Nintex je $86,255.

Drugi resursi

