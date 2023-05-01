Direktorijum kompanija
New Fortress Energy
    New Fortress Energy is a gas-to-power infrastructure company that provides energy and development services globally. It operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships, engaging in natural gas procurement, liquefaction, shipping, logistics, facilities, and conversion. The company offers floating storage and regasification units, LNG carriers, and operates LNG storage and regasification facilities in Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Mexico, and Miami. It was founded in 1998 and is based in New York.

    newfortressenergy.com
    Veb sajt
    2014
    Godina osnivanja
    671
    Broj zaposlenih
    $1B-$10B
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

    Drugi resursi