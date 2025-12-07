Direktorijum kompanija
Medijana Softverski Inženjer kompenzacionog paketa in United Kingdom u Neo4j iznosi £101K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Neo4j. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/7/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Neo4j
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Ukupno godišnje
$135K
Nivo
Senior
Osnovna plata
$135K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
5 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Neo4j?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Neo4j in United Kingdom iznosi £108,298 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Neo4j za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in United Kingdom je £89,943.

