Direktorijum kompanija
Nelnet
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Nelnet Plate

Plate Nelnet kreću se od $60,000 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za IT Tehnolog na nižem nivou do $146,000 za Arhitekta Rešenja na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Nelnet. Poslednja izmena: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
Median $103K

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Arhitekta Rešenja
Median $146K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
Median $83.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
IT Tehnolog
Median $60K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$90.7K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$119K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Nelnet je Arhitekta Rešenja sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $146,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Nelnet je $96,576.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Nelnet

Srodne kompanije

  • Rocket Mortgage
  • OneMain Financial
  • Citi
  • loanDepot
  • Navient
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/nelnet/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.