Direktorijum kompanija
Nearpod
Nearpod Plate

Plate Nearpod kreću se od $83,300 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Кастомер Сервис na nižem nivou do $163,710 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Nearpod. Poslednja izmena: 9/9/2025

$160K

Кастомер Сервис
$83.3K
Дата Сајентист
$131K
Софтверски Инжењер
$164K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Nearpod je Софтверски Инжењер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $163,710. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Nearpod je $130,650.

