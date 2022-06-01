Direktorijum kompanija
National Inventors Hall of Fame
National Inventors Hall of Fame Plate

Medijana plate National Inventors Hall of Fame je $83,300 za Softverski Inženjer . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u National Inventors Hall of Fame. Poslednja izmena: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
$83.3K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u National Inventors Hall of Fame je Softverski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $83,300. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u National Inventors Hall of Fame je $83,300.

