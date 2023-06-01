Direktorijum kompanija
Motorway Plate

Plate Motorway kreću se od $49,609 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Kopajrajter na nižem nivou do $132,991 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Motorway. Poslednja izmena: 11/23/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $112K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $91.3K
Kopajrajter
$49.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Naučnik Podataka
$123K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$108K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$133K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Motorway je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $132,991. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Motorway je $109,988.

