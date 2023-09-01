Direktorijum kompanija
MotorTrend Plate

Medijana plate MotorTrend je $150,000 za Softverski Inženjer . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u MotorTrend. Poslednja izmena: 11/23/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $150K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u MotorTrend je Softverski Inženjer sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $150,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u MotorTrend je $150,000.

